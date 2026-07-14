Couple claims Publix blueberries caused E. coli illness, demands $100K+

PALM BEACH COUNTY,, Fla. — A Florida couple is suing Publix for more than $100,000, alleging that recalled GreenWise frozen blueberries caused them to become ill with E. coli.

Oscar and Roberta Cash said they purchased and ate GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries from a Publix store in Jupiter.

According to the lawsuit, Roberta Cash later developed bloody stools, abdominal pain, stomach cramps, dehydration and fever. She was hospitalized at Jupiter Medical Center for 10 days before spending another 18 days at a nursing facility for rehabilitation.

The lawsuit said she continued receiving treatment at home when the complaint was filed.

Oscar Cash reported similar symptoms but did not seek extensive medical treatment, according to the lawsuit. The filing said he instead cared for his wife while recovering.

Publix announced the recall July 3 after supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur recalled 10-ounce bags of GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries because of possible E. coli contamination.

The recalled blueberries have lot code 60401 and a best-by date of Feb. 9, 2028. They were distributed to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Federal officials said 12 people became ill after eating the blueberries between May 11 and June 5.

The lawsuit accuses Publix of selling a defective product and failing to provide adequate warnings about its potential dangers. A civil cover sheet indicates the couple is seeking a jury trial and damages exceeding $100,000.

A Publix spokesperson said the company would not comment on pending litigation.

The allegations have not been proven in court.

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