Daytona Beach Fire Department names Chris Hughes interim chief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Deputy Fire Chief Chris Hughes has been appointed interim fire chief for the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Hughes has served with the department for 25 years, including 17 years in leadership roles. He was promoted to deputy chief in February 2025.

During his career, Hughes has worked in several operational and leadership positions, with a focus on emergency response, employee development, training and departmental policy.

He holds certifications as a state paramedic, fire safety inspector, fire instructor and Fire Officer III. City officials said he also helped develop and implement department policies and tactical guidelines.

Hughes has received the Daytona Beach Fire Department Distinguished Service Award and was previously recognized as a Hometown Hero by The Daytona Beach News-Journal.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the dedicated men and women of the Daytona Beach Fire Department,” Hughes said. “I recognize the responsibility and trust placed in me, and I am committed to leading with accountability, integrity and transparency.”

Hughes said the department will continue focusing on professional emergency services and protecting lives and property across Daytona Beach.

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