E-bike rider accused of running over man playing soccer on beach in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man is facing charges after a crash involving an electric bike on a Volusia County beach.

Deputies said Logan Knapik was speeding on a scooter when he ran over a man playing soccer.

Knapik then left the scene, and the victim was hospitalized, deputies said.

“E-bikes and other electric modes of transportation are subject to the same laws as motor vehicles on Volusia County Beaches,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Deputies said Knapik was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and operating an electric bicycle in a manner likely to cause harm.

