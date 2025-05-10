“Find out who will miss her and when”: New documents released in Titusville murder

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Earlier this week, Eyewitness News told you about the State Attorney’s Office’s intent to seek the death penalty in the case against a former Brevard County corrections deputy.

David Barber is charged with the kidnapping and murder of 72-year-old Jessie Kirk.

Barber was the ex-boyfriend of Kirk’s niece.

Now, new documents from the State Attorney’s Office provide new insight into the crime. Investigators said they located a notepad during their investigation of Barber.

According to investigators, the notes begin with investment plans and include a buy-and-gather list. Among the items on that buy list were a costume, trash bags, gloves, bleach and a sprayer, a plastic box with a lid, big zip ties, a hat, and wigs.

The notes also included a timeline with instructions like: “plan route, go to local bank, park across the street, observe, put on a disguise, and find out who will miss her and when.”

One line read, “Access finances if possible”. And at the end of that timeline, “When leaving after sweeping house after bleaching place K’s fingerprint on the toilet lid.”

72-year-old Kirk was reported missing on March 4.

A friend helped Titusville Police locate Kirk’s Lincoln SUV across the street from her Somerset Riverfront Condo at the Apollo Landings Apartments.

By the time Kirk’s niece arrived, Kirk’s Lincoln was gone, but her niece recognized Barber’s vehicle, and police were called again.

They set up surveillance in the area, and when Barber arrived, police say he had a large injury on his right arm consistent with a burn from high heat, his hair appeared to be singed, and his shirt appeared to be partially burned.

When police located Kirk’s remains near the Haulover Canal, they were burned.

The medical examiner’s office listed Kirk’s death as homicidal asphyxiation with terminal immolation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group