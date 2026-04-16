Body of a missing boater found in Lawne Lake

, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office found a body in Lawne Lake by Barnett Park on Wednesday.

Orange County deputies say the body was that of a missing boater.

They say 75-year old Willie Lewis left to go boating on Tuesday and never returned home.

Family members were on scene watching the search. They say Lewis loved fishing.

An empty kayak and an orange life vest were seen by the Barnett Park boat ramp.

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