FBI Ten Most Wanted fugitive captured in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman recently added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list was captured in Florida less than a day after authorities announced she was on the list.

KaShawn Nicola Roper was arrested on April 15, 2026, in High Springs around 10:30 a.m., according to law enforcement. Officials stated the arrest was smooth and occurred during a traffic stop conducted by the High Springs Police, with help from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest occurred less than a day after the FBI included Roper on its Ten Most Wanted list and offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to her capture. Authorities stated that credible tips from the public were crucial in finding her.

Roper is sought in connection with a 2020 shooting in Kansas City. Investigators allege that on August 23, 2020, she exchanged fire during an altercation, firing multiple shots into a vehicle, which hit two women and resulted in one of their deaths.

In September 2020, she was charged in Jackson County, Missouri, with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Subsequently, a federal warrant was issued in 2021 for unlawful flight to evade prosecution.

Authorities emphasized that the charges are allegations, and Roper is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Law enforcement officials at local, state, and federal levels credited effective collaboration and quick information-sharing for the swift arrest. Agencies involved emphasized that public tips and coordinated efforts are crucial in capturing dangerous fugitives.

Roper is expected to face prosecution in Missouri in connection with the 2020 case.

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