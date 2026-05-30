Marion County woman wins $1 million from Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County woman is celebrating a life-changing lottery win after turning a $20 Scratch-Off ticket into a $1 million prize.

The Florida Lottery announced that Angelique Hernandez, 44, of Ocala, recently claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Hernandez chose to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $640,000.

According to the Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Publix located at 10301 SE U.S. Highway 441 in Belleview.

The $20 GOLD RUSH LEGACY Scratch-Off game launched in April 2024 and features four top prizes of $10 million and 20 prizes of $1 million. The game offers more than $894 million in total cash prizes and has overall odds of winning of 1-in-2.97.

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