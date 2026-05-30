Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near Orange Camp Road, according to traffic officials.

Preliminary information indicates the crash involved a vehicle that struck a pole. Details about the victim or what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-4 are being advised to avoid the area and use Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Beltway as an alternate route while emergency crews investigate and clear the scene.

The closure is expected to cause significant traffic delays. Drivers should seek alternate routes and allow extra travel time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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