Central Florida braces for afternoon rain and thunderstorms

ORLANDO, Fla. — Widespread rain is still expected for this afternoon and evening across central Florida. Severe weather remains unlikely, but a handful of strong thunderstorms are possible.

The main threats in these storms are once again wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Saturday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Areas to the east of I-4 are most likely to see the thunderstorms develop today. Moving slightly further inland, you will find smaller rain chances.

Saturday Morning WX Report Morning Forecast: Sunday, May 31, 2026

Another factor today will be the heat. High temperatures will extend into the mid to upper 80s, but with the breaks in the cloud cover, the humidity could make it feel like the mid-90s at times during the afternoons.

We can expect very similar conditions with our weather through Tuesday before dry air takes over our area on Wednesday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group