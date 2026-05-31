Top golfers to compete at Arnold Palmer Invitational in mid-March

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Arnold Palmer Invitational announced that its 2027 tournament will move to March 15-21 at Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando.

The event will now take place two weeks later than usual. As a PGA TOUR Signature Event, the tournament is structured to attract top talent, with an elevated prize fund and a competitive field capped at 72 players.

Drew Donovan, the Tournament Director for the Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, confirmed the schedule adjustment will bring elite golfers to Orlando in mid-March. Donovan said, “Our tournament will bring the best players on the PGA TOUR to Orlando in mid-March starting next year. With the two-week shift, central Florida golf fans will now watch the best players on the PGA TOUR March 15-21. Like every year, our event will continue to celebrate Palmer, his legacy, and our commitment to the Central Florida community.”

The tournament will continue its tradition of celebrating Palmer’s legacy and its commitment to the Central Florida community.

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