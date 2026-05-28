Orlando’s Pointe Orlando welcomes Museum of Ice Cream flagship store

ORLANDO, Fla. — Museum of Ice Cream is opening a new flagship location in Orlando.

The experiential attraction announced Thursday that it will open at Pointe Orlando, located at 9101 International Drive.

The nearly 18,000-square-foot, two-story location will be Museum of Ice Cream’s eighth permanent location globally.

The company said the Orlando flagship will be its most ambitious format to date, with new food, beverage and retail experiences.

The attraction will be located across from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from Universal Epic Universe.

Museum of Ice Cream jump

Museum of Ice Cream currently has locations in New York City, Miami, Chicago, Boston and Singapore. New locations are also planned for Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

The company said the Orlando location is designed for both tourists and families.

“Orlando is one of the most important cities in the world for the attractions industry,” said Manish Vora, founder and CEO of Museum of Ice Cream.

Vora said the Orlando flagship is designed around social, playful and multi-generational experiences.

Pointe Orlando officials said the attraction is part of the continued evolution of the International Drive destination.

“This opening reflects the continued evolution of Pointe Orlando, adding something fresh and interactive to the customer experience,” said Chris Ralph, vice president of leasing at Brixmor Property Group.

An opening date was not included in the announcement.

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