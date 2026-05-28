Magic of Inclusion clinic returns with scholarships and expert coaching

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic will host its sixth annual Magic of Inclusion Youth Basketball Clinic on Friday, May 29, at the South Econ Recreation Center in Orlando. The event will be facilitated by Mike Simmel, founder of Bounce Out The Stigma, and will provide 50 scholarships through the Kieran Patel scholarship fund.

The clinic runs from 9 am to 1 pm. The Patel scholarship fund honors Patel, a reporter for the Magic Report and a dedicated basketball fan who passed away in January 2025.

The clinic will feature expert instruction from coaches, all-inclusive skills and drills instruction. Attendees will also receive a Magic-branded basketball along with Magic swag.

Limited spots are still available for the clinic. Interested participants can register by clicking here.

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