Gov. DeSantis signs 10th death warrant of 2026 for a convicted man in a 1992 murder in Orange County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant on Tuesday May 26, 2026 for 74-year-old Dusty Ray Spencer, who has spent more than three decades on Death Row.

Spencer is scheduled to die by lethal injection on June 25 at the Florida State Prison in Starke.

According to court records, Spencer had a violent history with his wife, Karen, before stabbing her to death in the backyard of their home on Jan. 18, 1992, in Orange County.

This marks the tenth death warrant signed by Gov. DeSantis in 2026.

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