Two day search of land by deputies turns up empty-handed in Brevard County

, Fla. — A two-day search by Brevard Sheriff’s deputies has come to an end.

It happened in Viera off Lake Andrew Drive and I-95.

Deputies wouldn’t say what case they were working on, but dug up land with an excavator and had a K-9 sniffing a mound of dirt.

Around a dozen law enforcement officers were using shovels to search for evidence, but found none.

They’re closing the site up and moving the dirt back in place.

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