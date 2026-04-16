Second Seminole County deputy charged in overtime fraud investigation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A second Seminole County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged amid an ongoing investigation into overtime fraud.

Deputy Kevin Jones is charged with one count of organized fraud, a third-degree felony, after the State Attorney’s Office for the 18th Judicial Circuit reviewed the case. Authorities say Jones turned himself in at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Investigators allege that Jones submitted timesheets for off-duty overtime hours he did not work, receiving pay he was not entitled to. Jones, who has been with the agency since January 2016, has been suspended since late August 2025 and has received a notice of proposed termination.

The case is linked to a similar investigation involving former deputy Nestor Nieves Jr., who was previously charged with organized fraud for allegedly falsifying overtime records and collecting thousands of dollars in unearned pay.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

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