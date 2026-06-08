7,390-acre burn planned to reduce wildfire risk in Brevard County

PALM BAY, Fla. — A large prescribed burn is taking place Monday at Three Forks Conservation Area in Brevard County.

The St. Johns River Water Management District said it is conducting a 7,390-acre prescribed burn in the central portion of the property, southwest of the Thomas O. Lawton Recreation Area.

District officials said the burn is designed to reduce hazardous fuel buildup and help maintain fire-dependent natural areas.

A prescribed burn is a carefully planned fire set under specific weather and safety conditions. Before a burn, officials monitor wind and other conditions to help manage the fire and reduce smoke impacts for nearby residents and drivers.

Officials said people nearby may temporarily notice smoke or ash.

The district said prescribed burns help reduce the risk of destructive wildfires by clearing fuels that build up over time. They also help support native plants and wildlife, recycle nutrients and manage natural habitats.

Three Forks Conservation Area is located within the Indian River Lagoon and Upper St. Johns River Basin.

The district said residents can follow its social media pages for updates on prescribed burns.

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