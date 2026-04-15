Volusia County installs sand fencing to strengthen Ponce Inlet dunes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Government recently finished installing sand fencing at two coastal sites in Ponce Inlet.

The project aims to encourage dune growth and minimize wind-driven sand movement.

The sand fencing extends approximately 1,800 feet along Oceanview Avenue and in front of Lighthouse Point Park. According to officials, these locations were chosen for their natural dune systems, which allow for free sand movement and make them well-suited for this initiative.

Sand fencing functions by reducing wind speed near the ground, causing sand to collect and gradually build up the dunes. Over time, this process raises the height and width of the dunes, reinforcing the coastline.

County officials also note that the fencing will help prevent sand from blowing into nearby areas such as parking lots, improving site conditions and decreasing maintenance requirements.

Dunes serve as natural barriers against storms, helping to reduce erosion and flooding. The county will continue to monitor these sites and is considering more locations for future sand fencing projects.

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