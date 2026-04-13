FDLE investigates after man fatally shot by deputy in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The investigation continued Monday into why a stabbing suspect was shot and killed over the weekend by a Lake County sheriff’s deputy.

It happened Sunday morning around 6 a.m. near Montclair Road in Leesburg.

Lake County deputy-involved shooting investigation A deputy shot and killed Timotheus Reed near Leesburg early Sunday morning. (WFTV staff)

According to sheriff’s officials, Timotheus Reed ran from the scene where a stabbing victim was found. A deputy later caught up with Reed and at some point fired shots at him.

Reed was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center but did not survive.

The deputy involved in the incident has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.

FDLE is now investigating the case.

Channel 9 has requested deputy-worn body camera video and 911 transmissions from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office pertaining to the shooting incident.

Lake County deputy-involved shooting investigation A deputy shot and killed Timotheus Reed near Leesburg early Sunday morning. (WFTV staff)

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