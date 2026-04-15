Leesburg issues travel advisory ahead of Bikefest weekend

LEESBURG, Fla. — The City of Leesburg is advising residents and visitors to anticipate traffic delays as preparations get underway for the 29th Annual Leesburg Bikefest.

Crews will be setting up in Leesburg’s historic downtown district throughout the week, with most streets and parking lots staying open until Wednesday afternoon. The three-day festival is scheduled for April 24 to April 26.

Organizers expect large crowds as motorcycle fans and visitors arrive for concerts, bike shows, and vendors. Featured headliners are Lita Ford on Friday, Everclear on Saturday, and Sister Hazel on Sunday.

Several city services will be affected. The City Hall drive-through payment window will be closed on April 23 and 24, while City Hall and the Municipal Services Center will both close on April 24. The Leesburg Public Library will close early on April 23 and remain closed for maintenance through May 9.

Officials urge drivers to exercise caution and be alert for motorcycles and pedestrians throughout the weekend. LakeXpress will offer a shuttle service with stops from The Villages to Mount Dora for those who prefer not to drive.

City offices plan to reopen on April 27.

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