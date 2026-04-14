Attorney John Morgan shares his decision on running for Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. — For months, Floridians have been speculating whether personal injury attorney John Morgan will throw his hat in the ring for Florida governor.

He also fueled the speculation when he announced last year that he would form a new political party.

For the first time on Monday, he made his intentions clear.

“My decision is this: I am not going to run for Florida governor,” Morgan said.

However, he says he will still be involved in politics.

“If you take the ‘D’ down and the ‘R’ down, we agree on most things. I believe what’s missing is a third party, not a no label party a third party,” Morgan said. “So in the coming days, I’m going to be rolling out the paperwork I’ve already got done to have a third party in Florida.”

Morgan said he is holding a contest with a $100,000 prize to name the new party.

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