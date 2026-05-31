Seminole County explores building local medical examiner office

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is thinking about setting up its own medical examiner facility, driven by population growth and cost-sharing considerations.

At present, the county uses a shared facility with five neighboring counties through an interlocal agreement, situated in Leesburg, which is inconvenient for Seminole County. The Board of County Commissioners has appointed a liaison to the joint Medical Examiner Committee, a role they have held for the past two years.

Establishing a medical examiner facility in Seminole County would provide a much-needed public safety service to its citizens. Planning and preliminary design phases are underway.

While a final timeline and exact price tag are still being evaluated, local officials have highlighted it as a key funding priority.

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