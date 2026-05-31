FAA invests $16.2M in Orlando Sanford Airport infrastructure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The FAA has allocated $16.2 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) for extending its taxiway. This investment highlights the airport’s dedication to improving infrastructure and providing a better travel experience.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that this funding is part of a larger $523 million federal investment allocated through 332 grants nationwide.

The primary aim of this infrastructure project is to update airfields, enhance safety, and increase efficiency, all to better meet the growing travel needs.

Extending the taxiway helps aircraft move more smoothly to terminal gates or staging areas, reducing traffic congestion on busy runways.

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