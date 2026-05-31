Orange County

FAA invests $16.2M in Orlando Sanford Airport infrastructure

FAA Grants $16.2M to Orlando Sanford Airport

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Landing gear Stock photo of the landing gear belonging to a Boeing 767-400. A much smaller twin-engine Piper Navajo reportedly lost its landing gear in mid-air on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, and a portion of the apparatus crash-landed on a Maine golf course. (sandro.mederle/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The FAA has allocated $16.2 million to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) for extending its taxiway. This investment highlights the airport’s dedication to improving infrastructure and providing a better travel experience.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced that this funding is part of a larger $523 million federal investment allocated through 332 grants nationwide.

The primary aim of this infrastructure project is to update airfields, enhance safety, and increase efficiency, all to better meet the growing travel needs.

Extending the taxiway helps aircraft move more smoothly to terminal gates or staging areas, reducing traffic congestion on busy runways.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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