Brevard County joins Tide’s ‘Great Clean Week’ with free dry cleaning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Eight former “Crest Cleaner” dry cleaner locations in Brevard County have transitioned into “Tide Cleaners”.

To celebrate the opening, all eight locations will participate in Grand Clean Week, taking place April 13–18.

The weeklong event features daily prizes and limited-time offers, including one free dry-cleaned item.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on April 13at the Cocoa location.

“These stores have long been part of their neighborhoods, and we wanted to build on that foundation while bringing additional convenience to local customers,” said the Tide Spacecoast Family. “By refreshing the stores and expanding services, we’re creating a more modern experience while keeping the familiar service people already trust.”

Customers can take advantage of a full range of services, including dry cleaning, Wash & Fold, household item cleaning, uniform cleaning, 24/7 pickup and drop-off, and same-day service at select locations.

Here are the locations of the eight stores:

2490 S. Hopkins Ave., Titusville

450 N. Courtenay Pkwy., Merritt Island

7337 U.S. Rte. 1, Port St. John

30 S. Fiske Blvd., Cocoa

885 Barton Blvd., Rockledge

5525 Porada, Melbourne (Viera)

901 Jordan Blass Dr., Melbourne

4250 N. Wickham Rd. #1, Melbourne

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