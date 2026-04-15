Palm Coast Housing Fair connects residents with resources

PALM COAST, Fla. — The City of Palm Coast, together with Flagler County Government and Mid-Florida Housing Partnership, hosted the 10th Annual Flagler/Palm Coast Housing Fair, providing residents with access to housing resources and support.

Nearly 200 people attended the event at the Palm Coast Community Center, where they engaged in workshops, presentations, and one-on-one discussions covering topics such as renting, homeownership, and financial planning.

City Council Member Charles A. Gambaro Jr. and Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney addressed attendees, discussing the current challenges in housing and emphasizing the importance of ongoing collaboration.

The educational sessions covered a range of topics, including foreclosure prevention, homeowners’ insurance, fair housing rights, and estate planning. Organizers noted that sessions on wills, trusts, and long-term planning were especially popular.

Another workshop linked participants to resources for grants, rehabilitation programs, and homebuyer assistance, enabling some to take concrete steps toward homeownership.

“This event was about meeting people where they are and supporting them as they move forward,” said Jackie Gonzalez, Site Development Coordinator for the City of Palm Coast.

Officials stated that residents can continue to access housing resources through city and county programs, and announced an additional free housing workshop scheduled for May 23.

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