Nick Nesta wins Apopka mayoral runoff in landslide victory

APOPKA, Fla. — Nick Nesta has won the mayoral runoff election in Apopka, defeating Christine Moore in a decisive outcome.

Nesta secured 61.94% of the vote, compared to Moore’s 38.06%, according to election results. Voter turnout for the runoff was about 20% of eligible voters, based on data from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections.

Both candidates advanced to the runoff after emerging as the top vote-getters in last month’s initial election, which also saw them unseat incumbent mayor Bryan Nelson.

Nesta’s victory marks a significant shift in leadership for Apopka as the city prepares for a new administration.

See the full result breakdown here.

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