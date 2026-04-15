Waymo launches public ride-hailing service in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Waymo is now officially open to the public in Orlando, introducing its ride-hailing service to residents and visitors across the city.

The expansion brings a new transportation option to Central Florida, connecting several of Orlando’s most active and diverse communities. The service links the vibrant Parramore neighborhood with major city corridors, making it easier for riders to travel across town without the stress of driving.

Local residents commuting home to areas like Richmond Heights and Williamsburg can now rely on Waymo for convenient transportation. The service also offers a new way for visitors to explore destinations such as Florida Center and Southwest Orlando.

With this launch, Waymo aims to provide a seamless and accessible travel experience, offering an alternative to traditional ride-hailing and personal vehicle use. The company says its service is designed to reduce transportation stress while improving mobility throughout the city.

The rollout marks another step in the growing presence of autonomous vehicle technology in urban areas, as Orlando joins other cities offering Waymo’s driverless ride services.

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