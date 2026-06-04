The Tremont in Oviedo completes $1.9M renovation, hosts benefit event

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Tremont, a senior living community in Oviedo, recently completed a $1.9 million renovation project. The community will host a formal dinner and benefit event on June 4 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at 7015 Red Bug Lake Road to celebrate the upgrades and raise funds for the Veterans Advisory Council.

The renovation project, which began in December, focuses on existing common spaces, including the atrium, clubhouse, dining room, and pool area. The Chamber of Commerce will mark the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. The event is open to residents, their families, and members of the public.

The event will be themed “Captain’s Night” and will feature a local violinist.

The Tremont features 120 apartment homes and is supported by 30 team members. Tours of the renovated community will be available to attendees during the event.

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