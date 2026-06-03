Wheelchairs 4 Kids hosts adaptive waterskiing event for children

GROVELAND, Fla. — A nonprofit will bring 25 children with physical disabilities to Groveland this weekend for an adaptive waterskiing event.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids will host its Waterskiing Wheely Fun Day on Saturday, June 6, at Lake David Park.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Tarpon Springs-based nonprofit is partnering with Ann’s Angels Adaptive Waterski Foundation to give children from across Florida the chance to get on the water.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids Waterskiing (Apple Photos Clean Up)

The event is sponsored by the Florida JCI Senate.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids said the waterski clinic has been offered free to families since 2015 as part of its Wheely Fun Day inclusion program.

The program is designed to give children with physical disabilities confidence-building experiences and opportunities to connect with other families.

“These Wheely Fun Day events show the Wheel Kids and their families that inclusion and adaptability make anything possible,” said Madeline Robinson, executive director of Wheelchairs 4 Kids.

Robinson said the events help children try activities such as waterskiing, ziplining, sled hockey and indoor skydiving.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids Waterskiing

During the waterskiing event, children are secured in a special ski with a built-in seat and accompanied by two trained skiers to help keep them safe.

Wheelchairs 4 Kids provides wheelchairs, home and vehicle modifications and other medical equipment to children with physical disabilities at no charge to their families.

Ann’s Angels Adaptive Waterski Foundation provides waterskiing and wakeboarding events for children and adults living with disabilities.

More information about Wheelchairs 4 Kids is available on the organization’s website.

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