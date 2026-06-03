Search underway for woman after deadly crash kills beach toll worker

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it is actively looking for a woman after a crash that killed a beach toll booth worker.

Deputies said they are actively searching for 35-year-old Deanna Harrell.

She was discharged from a hospital after a Monday crash in Daytona Beach Shores that killed 62-year-old beach toll booth worker Tammie Jo Baker.

Officials told Channel 9 a warrant has been issued for Harrell’s arrest.

Harrell was hospitalized under the Baker Act following the crash, after she reportedly threatened suicide.

However, she was released from the hospital before prosecutors officially filed charges, prompting questions from law enforcement about her discharge.

Authorities said Harrell was reportedly driving drunk when she rammed her truck into the beach toll booth.

Investigators said Harrell, who works as a beach vendor, left the beach because of bad weather. She then went to a bar where she had multiple drinks.

Multiple 911 calls reported Harrell’s truck driving the wrong way and hitting mailboxes just minutes before the deadly crash.

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