Road collapse reported in Palm Bay community, repair crews on scene

PALM BAY, Fla. — A road collapse has been reported on Indian River Drive within the Palm Bay Estates community, according to the City of Palm Bay.

City officials said Indian River Drive in Palm Bay Estates is a privately owned road and is not maintained by the city.

Palm Bay Public Works crews are on scene assessing the situation.

Officials say the collapse is impacting residents within the community. There are no evacuation orders in place at this time.

Residents may experience difficulties entering or leaving the neighborhood because of the road collapse.

No additional information was immediately available and Channel 9 has a crew on the way.

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