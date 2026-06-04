Fatal crash in Marion County under investigation by Florida Highway Patrol

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Marion County on Wednesday.

According to FHP, two sedans were traveling on West County Road 42 around 1:42 pm. A pickup truck was traveling east.

The first sedan crossed the centerline and struck the pickup truck head-on. Debris from the truck was in the roadway, and the second sedan struck the debris.

The driver of the first sedan was pronounced dead on the scene.

The first sedan had two passengers: a male who fled the scene and a female who was transported to the hospital.

CR-42 was closed for approximately three hours for the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group