Orlando’s Dezerland Park hosts 27th annual Gumball 3000 Rally

ORLANDO, Fla. — The “Road to the World Cup” journey will be rolling into Orlando’s Dezerland Park Friday June 5.

Spectators can expect to see over 120 exotic vehicles, from Lamborghinis to custom built, toother rare vehicles. All a part of the 27th annual Gumball 3000 Rally.

Orlando’s stop is part of the rally’s 2026 “Road to the World Cup” journey. The international automotive event brings together enthusiasts of all kinds.

This year’s route is celebrating the upcoming FIFA World Cup that kicks off in Mexico City.

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