New restaurant month event in Daytona Beach highlights local flavors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is launching a new restaurant month aimed at highlighting the area’s growing dining scene.

The Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will kick off “The Art of Dining” on June 1.

The month-long event runs through June 30 and will feature participating restaurants offering specially crafted menus.

Restaurant options will include three-course meals at $60 or $75 price points.

Organizers said the event is designed to give residents and visitors a chance to explore Daytona Beach-area restaurants, including waterfront dining, local favorites and upscale cuisine.

“The Art of Dining is a celebration of the incredible culinary experiences that we have within the Daytona Beach area,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director of the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Campbell Baker said the event will highlight innovative chefs, locally inspired menus, waterfront fine dining and hidden gems across the destination.

Participating restaurants include:

Azure at The Shores Resort & Spa

Blue Flame

Cast & Crew

Chucherias

Sovereign

Millie’s Restaurant

Rose Villa Southern Table & Bar

Sessions at the Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

The Art of Dining is one of two restaurant months promoted by the CVB. “Savor September” is scheduled for later this year.

More information is available through the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

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