Non-profits in central Florida gain exposure on new LYNX bus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, downtown Orlando warmly welcomed the unveiling of the new LYNX 2026-27 Public Service Bus.

Orlando Mayor and LYNX Chair Buddy Dyer, along with LYNX CEO Tiffany Hawkins, introduced the bus at 10:30 a.m., celebrating the amazing work of eight local non-profit organizations in central Florida.

Each of the selected non-profit organizations will receive free public exposure by having its logo placed on a 40-foot LYNX bus for the next 12 months.

Contest Winners

The Center for Change, located in Altamonte Springs, provides free health education, wellness coaching and chronic disease self-management programs. These programs aim to improve community health and expand access to preventive care.

Chance 2 Dance, Inc., based in Maitland, offers inclusive dance and movement opportunities for individuals with disabilities and special needs. This is achieved through sensory-friendly classes, workshops and community partnerships that create accessible experiences.

The Children’s Safety Village of Central Florida, located in Orlando, focuses on preventing injuries and fatalities of children. The organization provides lifesaving education, advocacy and leadership to equip young people with critical safety skills.

Edible Education Experience, doing business as The Kitchen House in Orlando, creates immersive garden-to-kitchen experiences. These experiences connect youth and adults to food, nutrition and one another through hands-on learning.

The First Nature Foundation, based in St. Cloud, provides equine-assisted and nature-based programs. These programs support healing, growth and resilience for individuals and communities navigating trauma.

Glorious Hands Incorporated, located in Sanford, empowers girls ages 10 to 19 through an after-school leadership academy. The academy focuses on life skills, academic enrichment, social awareness and healthy living to prepare them for college and career pathways.

Loving Hearts & Praying Hands, an Orlando-based organization, serves the community through youth development programs, mobile food pantry services and outreach initiatives. These initiatives provide resources, mentorship and opportunities for families in need.

Victoria Helping Veterans Inc., operating out of Kissimmee, provides emergency housing, food, utility and supply assistance to veterans and their families. The organization also connects them to long-term resources that promote stability and independence.

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