Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting of woman in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Apopka.

Deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South Central Avenue regarding a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman in her 50s who had been shot.

The woman was transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. No additional information has been released.

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