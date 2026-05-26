Hydrant flushing in Orange City: What residents need to know

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Orange City starts annual hydrant flushing on June 1. Utility crews will conduct these activities to improve water quality and ensure fire protection.

According to the city’s release, flushing and testing will occur from Monday to Friday, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., ending in August.

The process removes sediment buildup from water lines, helping maintain the community’s overall water quality.

During flushing, residents in Orange City may temporarily notice lower water pressure and see cloudy, rusty, or tea-colored water. However, the water remains safe to drink throughout this process.

If water discoloration happens, residents are advised to run their household faucets, beginning with the outside spigot, for a few minutes until the water clears.

They should also avoid using dishwashers and washing machines while flushing is ongoing nearby.

To stay informed about active flushing areas, residents can check City social media pages, message boards and the flushing area map.

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