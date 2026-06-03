Maitland man arrested on 50 counts of possessing child pornography

MAITLAND, Fla. — A Maitland man was arrested after Seminole County deputies said they found files depicting child sexual abuse material on a device at his home.

Michael Eric Torres II was arrested June 2 on 50 counts of possessing obscene material depicting child pornography, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The arrest happened at a home on Cherrywood Gardens Drive in Maitland.

According to the report, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Crimes Against Children Unit began investigating May 5 after identifying a device tied to recent activity involving files containing child pornography.

Investigators said 82 files were downloaded from the device, and several completed files were reviewed and confirmed to be child sexual abuse material.

Deputies said they later obtained subscriber information connected to the IP address used in the downloads.

A search warrant for the Maitland home was signed May 29.

According to the arrest report, members of the sheriff’s office Crimes Against Children Unit served the search warrant around 6 a.m. June 2.

Investigators said a digital forensics detective searched one of Torres’ devices and recovered more than 100 files, including videos and photographs, containing pre-teen children engaged in sexual activity.

The report said the detective reviewed 50 of the files and confirmed they were child pornography.

Torres was arrested and taken to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility.

He was being held without bond, according to the arrest report.

The charges are allegations, and Torres is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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