Orlando man sentenced to over six years for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft

ORLANDO, Fla. — 36-year-old Dexter Ray King, out of Orlando, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison for bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to Department of Homeland Security evidence, during the COVID-19 pandemic, King filed dozens of fraudulent claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits across several states.

Once the claims were approved, he would change the addresses on the claims to his Orlando apartment so that the debit cards with benefits were mailed to him.

King also filed fraudulent claims using his own name, but Social Security numbers that did not belong to him, and had the resulting benefits directly deposited into his bank account.

King, in total, received over half a million dollars in fraud proceeds, which he spent on a new SUV, a trip to Las Vegas, expensive restaurants, and luxury fashion brands.

The courts ordered him to forefit $549,375.50 in proceeds from his bank fraud scheme.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group