ORLANDO, Fla. — The stretch of fairly dry and comfortable weather will continue across Central Florida as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.

For Friday, most locations will remain dry, although a spotty sprinkle cannot be ruled out right along the coast.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with breezy conditions continuing throughout the day.

Central Florida to remain dry and comfortable through the weekend The stretch of fairly dry and comfortable weather will continue across Central Florida as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. (WFTV)

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s Friday afternoon.

Skies will become mostly clear overnight, leading to another quiet and pleasant night.

Lows will fall into the upper 60s Saturday morning.

The pleasant pattern holds on Saturday, with only a few isolated coastal sprinkles possible.

High temperatures will once again reach the upper 80s, making for another warm but relatively comfortable day by early June standards.

A gradual increase in moisture arrives on Sunday, bringing a few more showers to the forecast.

Temperatures will also trend higher, with afternoon highs reaching the low 90s.

More noticeable changes arrive as we head into next week.

Moisture levels will continue to increase Monday and Tuesday, resulting in higher chances for showers and thunderstorms across our area.

Temperatures will remain hot, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.

By the middle of next week, a more typical rainy-season pattern is expected to return.

Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will become more common, while afternoon highs settle into the low 90s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group