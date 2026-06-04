Woman killed in Orange County deputy-involved shooting identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon as 59-year-old Rosalia Hodges.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 8200 block of Tivoli Drive around 1 p.m. on June 3 after a neighbor reported a woman outside a home screaming.

When deputies arrived and knocked on the door of the residence, Hodges reportedly exited the home holding a knife. Deputies backed away toward the street and repeatedly ordered her to drop the weapon, investigators said.

Authorities said Hodges refused to comply and allegedly shouted, “I’ll kill you,” while continuing to advance toward deputies.

Three deputies then fired their service weapons, striking Hodges.

Deputies provided emergency aid until paramedics arrived. Hodges was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting an independent investigation into the shooting, which is standard procedure in deputy-involved shootings.

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