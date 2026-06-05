Traffic stop leads to felony charges after crash and foot pursuit

ORLANDO Fla. — Update:

Two people were arrested Thursday evening after a traffic stop connected to a felony investigation led to a crash and foot pursuit, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were alerted around 5 p.m. to a vehicle linked to a felony investigation in the Sanford Police Department’s jurisdiction.

According to the sheriff’s office, a traffic stop was conducted and the driver was in the process of surrendering when the passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and sped away.

Investigators said the passenger drove recklessly, hitting several vehicles before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Both suspects were later arrested and are facing multiple felony charges stemming from the incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have not released the names of the suspects and said they do not have information regarding the original Sanford investigation.

Original Story:

An Amazon delivery truck was involved in a crash in the Orlando area, according to information received by our newsroom.

Authorities have not confirmed the events that led to the crash.

At this time, officials have not released information about possible injuries or whether a criminal investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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