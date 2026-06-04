Police: Naked Cocoa man attacked DoorDash driver during delivery

COCOA, Fla. — A Cocoa man is facing kidnapping and sexual battery charges after police said he attacked a DoorDash driver during a food delivery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cocoa police arrested 20-year-old Jamar Jayson Carter on June 2.

Police said the victim was delivering a Denny’s order to a home on Calvados Drive in Cocoa when a man opened the door naked.

According to the affidavit, the victim dropped the food order and tried to walk back to her vehicle.

Investigators said the man then grabbed the victim, restrained her movement and pressed his body against her.

Jamar Jayson Carter Jamar Jayson Carter, 20, was arrested June 2 by Cocoa police.

The victim was eventually able to get away and call 911, according to the affidavit.

Police said investigators later found a Denny’s order at the home matching the delivery described by the victim.

According to the affidavit, Carter denied placing DoorDash orders that day, but investigators said they found email receipts connected to orders sent to an email address associated with him.

Carter was arrested on charges of kidnapping to commit or facilitate commission of a felony and sexual battery, according to court records.

He was booked without bond.

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