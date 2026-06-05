Florida Highway Patrol investigates fatal crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Orange County on Thursday afternoon on East Colonial Drive and Crescent Blvd near Alafaya Trail.

According to troopers, three vehicles were traveling westbound in the inside lane of East Colonial.

The driver of a 2001 Ford F-150 was stopped for traffic ahead.

Behind the pickup truck was a 2019 Genesis and a 2015 Toyota Prius.

According to the incident report, as the Genesis was slowing, the Prius failed to stop and collided with the rear of the Genesis, which then collided with the rear of the F-150.

The driver and passenger of the Genesis were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the F-150 did not suffer any injuries and remained on-scene.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the driver of the Toyota Prius.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group