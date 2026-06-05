Monsters are moving in: Disney reveals new details about Monstropolis at Hollywood Studios

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Mike and Sulley’s hometown is slowly coming to life at Walt Disney World.

Disney has shared a fresh look at Monstropolis, the upcoming Monsters, Inc.-themed land currently under construction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and it’s bringing plenty of monster-sized excitement along with it.

According to Disney, steel structures are already rising behind construction walls as Imagineers continue transforming part of the park into the bustling city made famous in Pixar’s beloved film.

In a playful backstory released by Disney Parks Blog, Monstropolis is preparing for something called H.U.M.A.N. Day, short for “Humans Understand Monsters Are Nice.” The fictional event marks the first time humans are officially being welcomed into the monster world after laughter replaced screams as the city’s primary power source.

Disney says guests will eventually be able to explore the streets of Monstropolis, discover monster businesses, and visit familiar locations from the movie.

Among the locations teased are Harryhausen’s, the iconic restaurant featured in Monsters, Inc., and the Glob Theater, helping bring the animated city to life.

The story also introduces the city’s new Department of Human Relations, a monster-run agency helping prepare residents for their first human visitors.

While Disney hasn’t announced an opening date yet, the company says more details about Monstropolis will be revealed as construction continues.

For now, fans can keep their eyes on Disney’s Hollywood Studios, whether it’s one eye like Mike Wazowski or two like the rest of us, as one of Walt Disney World’s most anticipated expansions continues to take shape.

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