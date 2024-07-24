WATCH: Man accused of drunkenly driving golf cart, leading deputies on chase in The Villages

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was arrested early Friday for drunkenly driving a golf cart and leading deputies on a chase in The Villages, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said that shortly after 1 a.m., deputies saw a red golf cart traveling eastbound on County Road 466 near the Oak Hammock Path.

Deputies said Christopher Esdale was driving the golf cart in the middle of the roadway -- which is not an approved roadway for golf carts -- when they tried to stop him several times.

Investigators said that they stopped their patrol car in front of the golf cart and Esdale drove onto the grass to drive around the patrol car.

Officials said that after finding the golf cart again, deputies got out of the patrol car and pulled Esdale out of the cart as he was trying to pass them again.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Esdale had glassy eyes and slightly slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Esdale was arrested on charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement, resisting law enforcement without violence and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

SCSO said Esdale was booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

