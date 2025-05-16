Orange County sheriff says deputy shot, killed man while executing search warrant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina publicly addressed a deadly deputy-involved shooting that happened Friday afternoon.

Mina said deputies and SWAT were executing a search warrant in the 5600 block of Lejeune Drive. He said they entered the home and encountered a man who reached behind a door.

The sheriff said that’s when a deputy shot the man. That person was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

Mina said a rifle was found behind the door where the man was reached.

Mina said the search warrant stemmed from a case a few weeks ago when deputies responded to domestic violence call at the house. He said that during that call, investigators found a trafficking amount of fentanyl, plus cocaine and firearms. He said one of those firearms was stolen.

The sheriff said the deputy who fired is on administrivia leave pending the outcome of the investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, as is standard for deputy-involved shootings.

He added that there is body camera video of the incident, which he intends to release within 30 days.

