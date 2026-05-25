Memorial Day beachgoers brave rough surf and rip currents in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — It was a busy Memorial Day across Brevard County beaches as visitors marked the unofficial start of summer, filling the sand and surf despite warnings about rough surf conditions and rip currents.

Many beachgoers told Eyewitness News they were staying alert in the water.

Brevard County resident Richard Figliola says it’s all about being careful. “Always you have to be careful of the rip tides and the current… just enjoy the sun and cool breeze.”

Visitors said they’re keeping a close eye on conditions, especially with kids in the water. “We definitely have been cautious of it,” said Seminole County’s Katie Rose. “We feel it pull us when we’re in the water… we’re just mindful of not going out too far and keeping eyes on each other.”

Others on the beach say awareness is what makes the difference.

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