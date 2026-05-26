Mister Rogers stamp wins USPS Stamp Encore contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Mister Rogers stamp will return to circulation after winning the U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Encore contest.

The announcement came during the Boston 2026 World Exposition, where the Fred Rogers commemorative stamp was chosen by public vote as the favorite among 25 recent USPS designs.

The contest was part of the Postal Service’s 250th anniversary celebrations and the upcoming national 250th anniversary, giving the public the opportunity to vote on top stamp panes from recent years.

According to the USPS, over 500,000 votes were cast, with the Mister Rogers stamp winning by more than 40,000 votes over the runner-up.

The original 2018 stamp is being reissued alongside a new four-image Mister Rogers souvenir sheet.

These stamps will be sold exclusively at the Boston 2026 Expo through May 30, and will then be available nationwide and online starting June 1.

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