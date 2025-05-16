Driver arrested following fatal hit-and-run accident in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers have successfully located and arrested a driver who was involved in a collision with a pedestrian on Thursday night in Orlando, ultimately departing from the scene of the accident.

Ferdinand Georges, 65, has been arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly hit-and-run in Orange County, which resulted in one death.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Holden Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

Investigators said the vehicle struck the man while traveling on the inside westbound lane of Holden Avenue. The map below shows the general location of the accident.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was not using a marked crosswalk and entered the direct path of the oncoming vehicle.

Following the collision, the driver left the scene.

The pedestrian, age 76, of Orlando, was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but did not survive.

FHP reported that witnesses informed troopers the vehicle involved in hitting the man was likely a white minivan.

Investigators said they believe a white Toyota Sienna minivan was involved in the crash and that its front left headlight should have been damaged.

The deadly hit-and-run crash remains under investigation and troopers are asking anyone with tips to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS or contact FHP by dialing *347.

