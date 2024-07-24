Driver dies after crashing SUV into support pole at Disney World

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash at Disney World Tuesday night, according to troopers.

The driver of a 2024 Hyundai Tucson was traveling northbound on Epcot Center Drive, south of Buena Vista Drive.

For unknown reasons, the vehicle ran off the roadway into the grass median and traveled on the median, according to a report.

The Tucson later collided with a traffic sign support pole.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

